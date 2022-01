One person was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash on SW Tonquin in Sherwood, January 30, 2022 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Sunday evening in Sherwood, TVFR tweeted.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at SW Tonquin and SW Oregon Street, officials said. It took nearly an hour for first responders to pull the injured person from the vehicle. An ambulance rushed that person to a local trauma center for treatment.

The road in that area is closed during the investigation. No further information is available at this time.