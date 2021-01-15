Crash involving 2 semi-trucks blocks I-84 lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving two semi-trucks is blocking several lanes on Interstate 84 Friday morning.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the collision has both eastbound and westbound left lanes of I-84 closed near Rooster Rock. Thankfully, there were no major leaks or injuries resulting from the crash.
As crews continue to clear the scene, it is possible a full closure of the freeway will take place temporarily. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
