Crash involving 2 semi-trucks blocks I-84 lanes

Two semi-trucks crashed on I-84 on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving two semi-trucks is blocking several lanes on Interstate 84 Friday morning.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the collision has both eastbound and westbound left lanes of I-84 closed near Rooster Rock. Thankfully, there were no major leaks or injuries resulting from the crash.

As crews continue to clear the scene, it is possible a full closure of the freeway will take place temporarily. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.