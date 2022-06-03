PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing a dump truck into an overpass on Highway 217 Friday, officials said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted at 10:56 a.m. that crews were responding to the crash near Hall Boulevard.

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper as officials were forced to close the southbound lanes, according to TVF&R.

At 12:16 p.m., Beaverton police said southbound traffic at Hall Boulevard will be halted for at least another hour while crews clean up debris.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and medical personnel are reportedly on scene.

Northbound lanes are open.