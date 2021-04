Incident happened around 2 a.m. near milepost 270

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All southbound lanes at the Woodburn Interchange on I-5 have been shut down following a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near milepost 270. ODOT did not immediately provide the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Travelers should avoid the area while police investigate and crews clean up the damage. Lengthy delays are expected, according to ODOT.

This is a developing story.