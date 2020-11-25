Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in Southeast Portland

One person died and 2 were critically hurt in this crash at SE Stark and 127th, November 24, 2020 (KOIN)

Dozens of Portland emergency responders rushed to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One person died and 2 others were critically hurt in a crash that closed SE Stark and 127th late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m., PPB said in a release. Emergency responders found people in both cars with severe injuries. Two were rushed by ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries, and one person died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators closed streets in the area during their initial investigation. No further information is available.