Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One person died and 2 others were critically hurt in a crash that closed SE Stark and 127th late Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10:40 p.m., PPB said in a release. Emergency responders found people in both cars with severe injuries. Two were rushed by ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries, and one person died at the scene, authorities said.
Investigators closed streets in the area during their initial investigation. No further information is available.
