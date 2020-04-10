Crash kills 2 on Hwy 99W between Amity, Rickreal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed in a Thursday evening crash on Highway 99 in Polk County, officials said.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and happened around 5 p.m. on westbound Highway 99 between Amity and Rickreal, ODOT said. That stretch of the highway is closed and drivers should expect delays in the area.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.