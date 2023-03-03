PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway following a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened overnight, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were alerted to the crash on Lancaster Drive Northeast and Auburn Road Northeast around 3 a.m. Friday. MCSO said one person, the sole occupant of the involved vehicle, was pronounced dead.

While MCSO’s CRASH team is at the scene, Lancaster Driver Northeast will be closed from Center Street Northeast to Auburn Road Northeast. Drivers are urged to use other routes as the closure is expected to last for several hours.

No other information was immediately released.