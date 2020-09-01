Crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SE Portland

It is not yet clear what led up to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a crash at the 400 block of Southeast 153rd Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found two people with injuries. When medical personnel made it to the scene, they determined one of the victims had died.

The other victim was rushed to the hospital via ambulance. There is no word on their current condition.

Southeast Stark Street is currently closed between Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 157th Avenue as crews clear the scene. Avoid the area.

This is an developing story. KOIN 6 News will update it when new information is available.