Crash leaves 1 seriously hurt on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured in a Thursday evening crash in Eagle Creek, officials said.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Highway 224 and SE Weitz, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported. At least two vehicles were involved, including a Dodge pickup and a small compact car.
Highway 224 was briefly closed.
No other details are available at this time.
