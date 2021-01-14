Crash leaves 1 seriously hurt on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A car involved in a serious injury crash on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek, Jan. 14, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured in a Thursday evening crash in Eagle Creek, officials said.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Highway 224 and SE Weitz, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported. At least two vehicles were involved, including a Dodge pickup and a small compact car.

Highway 224 was briefly closed.

No other details are available at this time.

A pickup involved in a serious injury crash on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek, Jan. 14, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

