Crash near Keizer leaves 1 dead; driver charged with manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail following a crash near Keizer that left one person dead Friday.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Highway 99E and Quail Street around 8:30 p.m. According to OSP, a man driving a Ford F150 turned into the path of a Honda Civic on Highway 99E causing a collision.

The driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. The victims’s identity will be released after the family is notified.

Lazaro Gutierrez-Velasco, 46, the driver of the truck, was arrested after being treated at the hospital and faces DUII, Manslaughter, Assault, Reckless Endangering, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief.