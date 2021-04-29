Crash near PDX leaves 1 person dead

Crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of NE Cornfoot Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a traffic crash Thursday evening near the Portland International Airport, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of NE Cornfoot Road.

Medical crews pronounced one person who had been inside of a vehicle had died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

NE Cornfoot Road was closed between NE 47th Avenue and NE Alderwood Road.

This is a developing story.