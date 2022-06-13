PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on Fairview Parkway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the entrance to the the westbound I-84 onramp. Fairview Parkway is closed during the crash scene investigation.

Authorities said the Vehicular Crimes Team — which has members from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham police and the District Attorney’s Office — responded to the scene because of the severity of the crash, not necessarily because a crime took place.

No further information is available at this time.