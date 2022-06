PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219 injured 6 people, sending 4 of them to the hospital Sunday afternoon, TVFR tweeted.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hillsboro Highway and SW Burkhalter Road. One person needed to be pulled from the car because of the damage, officials said.

All those who are injured are expected to recover.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.