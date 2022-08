A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash with a car on Hwy 30 between Linnton and Sauvie Island Bridge, August 13, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that closed Highway 30 between Linnton and the Sauvie Island Bridge for a short time, Portland police said Saturday afternoon.

Details of the crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle, but the motorcyclist was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities said the motorcyclist is expected to survive.

The people in the car were not hurt, police said.

