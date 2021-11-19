At least 4 injured after school bus, semi-truck collide on Hwy 6

by: Kelly Doyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people are injured after a school bus and semi-truck collided on Highway 6 Friday morning.

Forest Grove Fire says at least four people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and semi-truck, which occurred about seven miles west of Glenwood. Crews are still treating the patients on the scene — but all injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash has closed Highway 6 in both directions near milepost 32, about seven miles west of Glenwood. Avoid the area if possible.

