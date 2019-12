PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 5 people were injured in a roll over crash on Division Street in Southeast Portland Sunday evening, said police.

Two cars collided on SE Division between SE 134th Ave and SE 136th Ave just before 6 p.m. One car rolled over and hit a power pole, shearing off the bottom said police. Power lines were knocked down onto a nearby car with the driver still inside. That person had to wait for Portland General Electric crews to turn off power on the block before he could safely get out of the car.