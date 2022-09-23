PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 has been shut down after a crash at milepost 12 and 162nd Avenue in Gresham on Friday.

Police were called to the scene just after 4:20 p.m. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder of the road, but no lanes have reopened as of this writing.

It is not clear what led to the crash.

This will not be the only I-84 closure in place on Friday. Starting at 10 p.m., a large TriMet project will close a portion of I-84 near the Interstate 205 interchange.

The construction project will last through the weekend and will facilitate the building of a new light rail bridge. Find more information about it here.

This is a developing story.