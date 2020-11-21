Crash shuts down road along Hillsboro Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews have shut down a section of Brookwood Parkway along the east side of the Hillsboro Airport following a single car crash.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue closed off the southbound lanes of the parkway between Cornell and Airport Roads.

The status of the driver was not immediately provided by officials.

HPD said it will remain on scene to investigate and provided no timetable for when the road would reopen.

This is a developing story