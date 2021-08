PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning crash led to a road closure in Salem on Thursday.

At 3:45 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation announced all lanes of Mission Street, OR 22 were closed at 25th Street following a crash. There is no word on any injuries or what events led to the crash.

The road reopened after about three hours.

CRASH: OR 22 is closed at 25th St in Salem due to a crash investigation. Use State St. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/8FHRqkfkzm — Carly Kennelly (@pdxtrafficgal) August 26, 2021

This is a developing story.