PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash has shut down a stretch of Highway 47 on Tuesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a crash shut down Highway 47 near milepost 31, about three miles east of Yamhill. No other details about the crash have been released, but officials say this will be an extended closure.

Commuters should avoid the area or expect delays as investigators work the scene.

This is a developing story.