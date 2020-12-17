1 killed after driver hits wheelchair in SW Portland

Crash happened near the intersection of SW Barbur and SW 30th Ave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Wednesday night crash left one person dead and shut down SW Barbur Boulevard in all directions.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team unit responded to the crash near the intersection of SW Barbur and SW 30th Avenue. TriMet’s Line 12 was impacted.

Officers confirmed that a person in a wheelchair was hit and killed. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

No additional details are available at this time.