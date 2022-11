PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both directions of Highway 6 will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning while crews work to clear a crash that happened west of Glenwood, officials said.

The crash caused diesel to spill onto the road near milepost 29.5, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Drivers are urged to use other routes as it’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Officials did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.