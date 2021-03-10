Crash victim extricated from car near Cottrell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has been hospitalized following a single-car, rollover crash near Cottrell.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the ntersection of Gordon Creek Road and Trout Creek Road.
Corbett Fire crews responded and were forced to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Gordon Creek Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.