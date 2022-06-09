PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews pulled a driver from a car after the vehicle rolled into a ditch Thursday afternoon in Hillsboro.
The car is turned over near the corner of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Imlay Avenue, Hillsboro police said at 2:13 p.m.
HF&R shared photos of the rescue attempt.
One car was involved in the crash, and the driver was taken to a local hospital. It is currently unclear what caused the crash.
SE Imlay Avenue is blocked between TV Highway and Pueblo Street.
Officials told drivers to avoid the area.