The crash happened at E Portland Road and N Brutscher Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Newberg left at least one person trapped, firefighters said.

Emergency responders were sent to the crash at E Portland Road and N Brutscher Street. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said crews were working to free a person who was trapped.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.