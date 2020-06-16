‘Critical injury’ crash closes portion of NE Glisan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A critical injury crash has closed a portion of a Northeast Portland road Monday night.

Northeast Glisan Street is closed in both directions between NE Wood Village Blvd and the 23400-block as emergency crews work at the scene of the crash, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown how many people were involved or what caused the crash. Authorities did not give a time estimate of when the roadway would be reopened.

This is a developing story.