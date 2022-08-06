PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday when Levi E. Adolph-Collin was biking east on 71st Street. A Lincoln Navigator headed south on SR-503 did not stop for the red light and hit Adolph-Collin in the crosswalk, authorities said.

He died at the scene.

The 65-year-old driver of the Lincoln was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities did not say if the driver was arrested.