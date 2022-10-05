PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cyclist who was struck and killed by a semi-truck driver in Portland on Tuesday has been identified.

On Wednesday, Portland police named 50-year-old Sarah Pliner as the victim of Tuesday’s deadly crash. As the founder of the now-closed Aviary restaurant, Pliner was a well-known chef in the Portland food scene. Her honors included being a 2016 James Beard semi-finalist for their Best Chef in the Northwest award.

Following Pliner’s death, the Street Trust organization released a statement on Wednesday — demanding safety improvements from the city.

“The Street Trust is tired of issuing statements and offering condolences for the loss of life and limb due to government inaction on SE Powell Blvd. in Portland and are demanding immediate action -today- from local and state government to prevent future injuries and deaths,” the statement read in part. “The Street Trust is demanding that the City of Portland and State of Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) cooperate to immediately physically separate from motor vehicle traffic all vulnerable street users including people on bicycles, pedestrians, and transit riders until a full investigation of yesterday’s killing is completed.”

The collision occurred near Cleveland High School on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue just before noon. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

During the investigation, Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed from Southeast 25th Avenue to Southeast 27th Avenue, while Southeast 26th Avenue was closed at Powell.

If anyone has information about this incident and has not yet spoken with police, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-26686, or call (503) 823-2103.