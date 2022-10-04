PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say that a cyclist was struck and killed by a semi-truck driver on Tuesday morning near Southeast Powell and Southeast 26th Ave.

According to PPB, officers responded to the area just before noon and located a person, believed to be a woman in her mid-20s, deceased.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

During the investigation, Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 25th Avenue to Southeast 27th Avenue, and Southeast 26th Avenue will be closed at Powell.

If anyone has information about this incident, and has not yet spoken with police, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-266862, or call (503)823-2103.

KOIN 6 News is at the scene and will provide more information when available.