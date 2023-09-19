PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a cyclist was killed in a North Portland crash early Tuesday morning.

Portland police say the cyclist, who they say appeared to be a man, was hit and killed by a vehicle on North Portland Road just before 6 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the cyclist dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene of the fatal crash “and is cooperating with investigators,” according to police.

North Portland Road has been closed between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard as PPB’s Major Crash Team investigates.

No other details were immediately available.