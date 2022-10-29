PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crash Friday night left one cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

At 11:17 p.m., Portland Police say they responded to reports of a crash in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Officers say they arrived to find a crash between a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist, who is believed to be an adult woman, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car’s driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

Police ask anyone with any information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-289329.