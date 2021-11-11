Cyclist killed in crash with pickup truck driver in Salem

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist died at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck driver Wednesday night near Salem, the Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, police responded to a report of a car crash around 7:38 p.m. on I-5 N at Exit 260. Troopers determined that 61-year-old Anthony Garza was riding his bicycle across the northbound lanes of the highway when Benjamin Miller, 35, hit him in a pickup truck.

Garza was pronounced dead, and Miller remained at the scene, cooperating with police, OSP said.

Authorities are still investigating.

