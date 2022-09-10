PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An electric bicyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with a cargo van Thursday afternoon in Milwaukie, police said.

The van was headed south on SE Linwood Avenue and was turning right onto SE Railroad Avenue when the bicyclist, also headed south, crashed into the van during the turn, police said.

A witness told police the bicyclist passed their vehicle on the right and slammed into the van.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The investigation continues. The names of those involved have not been released. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Milwaukie PD Officer Mark Inman at 503.786.7447 or by email: InmanM@milwaukieoregon.gov