Cyclist struck, killed on Hwy 126 early morning ride

Highway 126 W was closed for 4 hours for the investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was struck and killed in the early hours of Christmas morning on Highway 126W, said Oregon State Police.

State Troopers were called out to milepost 51, in Lane County, where the cyclist was hit by a pickup truck around 4:30 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the truck driver, 25-year-old Conrad Schwarzkopf, was driving east on the highway when the truck hit the cyclist, 49-year-old Travis Ewert, who was biking in the eastbound lane.

Ewert’s injuries from the crash were fatal and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not declare the cause of the crash. A stretch of Highway 126 was closed for approximately 4 hours as authorities investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.