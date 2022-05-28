PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person has died in a crash Saturday on Highway 26 near Necanicum, police said.

The crash, which happened around milepost 10, closed the highway. One lane is now open in both directions.

ODOT’s TripCheck tool shows Highway 26 closed after a deadly crash Saturday near Necanicum. (Screenshot/ODOT)

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s interactive map shows the latest status of the highway.

Officials are telling drivers to slow down and pass the area with “extreme caution” as crews are still at the scene.

Details on the crash are currently limited.

This is a developing story.