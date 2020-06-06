Deadly crash closes Hwy 224 in Estacada

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was killed in a crash Friday evening in Estacada, firefighters said.

The crash happened on Highway 224 near SE Surface Road shortly before 6 p.m. The highway was closed in both directions at the time of this posting.

Clackamas Fire said the crash was fatal but didn’t provide any additional details. Oregon State Police will take over the investigation.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.