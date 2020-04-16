Deadly crash closes Hwy 30 east of Rainier

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, ODOT said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after two vehicles crashed Wednesday afternoon near Rainier, officials said. 

The collision closed Highway 30 just east of Rainier, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The roadway will remain closed for several hours, ODOT said at 5:30 p.m. 

An investigation is underway. 

No other details have been released. 

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible. 

