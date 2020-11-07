Deadly crash closes NE Columbia Blvd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed after crashing their car into a building and then a tree in Portland’s Cully neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called out to NE Columbia Blvd at NE 60th Ave after the crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Medics were also sent out to the crash scene, however, police said the driver was deceased.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which involved the single car.

Portland police’s Major Crash Team is investigating the deadly incident. A portion of NE Columbia Blvd has been closed between NE 47th and 60th Avenue.