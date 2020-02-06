Driver dies in head-on crash on Scholls Ferry Road

The other driver was seriously injured, deputies said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died and another driver was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Scholls Ferry Road between Tile Flat and Clark Hill.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one driver died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They were the only two people involved, deputies said.

The road is closed in both directions between Roy Rogers and Clark Hill, officials said.

No other details have been released.