PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Northeast Portland, police said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and NE Columbia Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team was activated.

No other details are available at this time.

A KOIN 6 News crew was heading to the scene. This story will be updated.