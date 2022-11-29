PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed near Banks after at least one person died in a crash, officials say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the highway’s westbound lanes were shut down at Northwest Dersham Road around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 News the crash is fatal. However, officials have not confirmed how many people were involved or injured.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says US 26 may stay closed “well into this evening’s commute,” but tells KOIN 6 News that traffic is getting by in both directions in the eastbound lanes.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, Forest Grove Fire says crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 at Northwest Greenville Road in which patients were being evaluated.

“The highway is open, but use extreme caution on Highway 47 as Highway 26 is closed between Banks and North Plains,” Forest Grove Fire tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m.

These crashes come as wintry weather conditions threaten to create hazardous conditions on the roads across the region. Find the full details in the link above.