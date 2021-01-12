Deadly crash shuts down Highway 26 in Clatsop County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 in Clatsop County for several hours on Monday.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 7 around 3:40 p.m. They determined a Ford Explorer, operated by Lonnie Meade of Seaside, was heading east when it stopped to turn left into a driveway. The Ford was then struck from behind by a semi-truck, driven by Alejandro Flores of Tigard. 

Sadly, Meade did not survive the crash. Flores was uninjured.

Highway 26 was closed for four hours but has since reopened.

