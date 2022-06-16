An SUV sits destroyed Thursday morning in NE Portland after a crash that took out the bottom half of a power pole. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died from his injuries at a local hospital Thursday morning after a crash that took out the bottom half of a power pole in Northeast Portland.

Police shared photos of the crash to Twitter Thursday morning, including a picture of the power pole they say the driver hit before colliding with another, unoccupied car. (Courtesy/PPB)

Officers responded to a report of a crash just after 6 a.m. on NE Columbia Boulevard near the Colwood Golf Center. When they arrived, police found an SUV that had veered off the road and slammed into a power pole and an unoccupied car.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver has not been publicly identified.

NE Columbia Boulevard is closed between NE Alderwood Road and 82nd Avenue and police said they expect it to last several hours.

Details are currently limited. A KOIN 6 News crew is en route to the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Police asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-160577.

This is a developing story.