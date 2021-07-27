Deadly crash in Newberg closes Highway 240

One person was killed in a crash in Newberg early Tuesday morning. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a crash in Newberg early Tuesday morning.

A two-car crash took place near Highway 240 and Northeast Red Hills Road around 5:30 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Life Flight both responded to the scene.

TVFR said the collision resulted in injuries and one fatality. Crews worked to extricate one patient from the crash but there is no word on that victim’s condition.

Highway 240 is currently closed three miles west of Newberg, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. This is expected to be a lengthy closure, avoid the area if possible.