PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of Highway 30 are closed near the St. Johns Bridge Saturday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole.

Officers responded to the crash at 6:10 a.m. at milepost 6 on Highway 30. Police said when they arrived, they found a car crashed into a power pole and live wires on the street.

One person died in the crash and a woman was injured. She was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. Neither of the two were immediately identified.

Highway 30 is closed in both directions between the St. Johns Bridge and Northwest Kittridge Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating, and authorities said they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are unclear. Police are asking anyone with information about it to call 503.823.2103 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference Case No. 22-114077.