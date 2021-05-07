Deadly crash into power pole creates unsafe conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and another was injured after crashing into a power pole overnight.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Portland Police officer came across a car that had apparently crashed into a power pole on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Two people were found inside the car and paramedics were called to respond.

One occupant suffered non-life threatening injuries but sadly, the other occupant died at the scene.

Officials were concerned that due to the damage to the pole, power lines could potentially fall. Utility crews worked through the night working on repairs.

Traffic is blocked on Northeast Sandy Boulevard between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue as they clear the area.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.