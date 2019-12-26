Deadly crash on Cascade Hwy in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a Christmas night crash that closed Cascade Highway in Clackamas County for hours.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. north of Marquam, officials said. The road was closed during the investigation but opened in the early hours of Thursday.

It is unclear at this time how many people and how many vehicles were involved.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.