PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly car crash on Highway 6 has the road fully blocked Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck and a car crashed on the road leaving at least one person dead.

The road is blocked off and officials said it will likely remain that way for a long time.

There are no detours on Highway 6, so police recommend avoiding the area entirely until it has cleared.

Information about the crash is still limited, stay tuned for updates.