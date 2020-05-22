Live Now
Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 212 near Boring

Crashes

Hwy 212 closed at Lani Lane just west of Hwy 26

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person died in a 2-car crash on Hwy 212 near Hwy 26 in Boring, May 21, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a two-car crash near Boring on Thursday, deputies said. 

The deadly crash happened on Highway 212 in Clackamas County just before 5 p.m. 

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the highway was closed at Lani Lane just west of Highways 26. 

Clackamas Fire said one person died and another person refused treatment at the scene.

Deputies were helping Oregon State Police with the investigation. No other details have been released. 

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.   

