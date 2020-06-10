Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 99E near Gervais

Drivers will be detoured on Howell Prairie Road and Gervais-Mt. Angel Highway

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed OR 99E near Gervais on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

Travelers should expect delays in the area.

No other details have been released.

